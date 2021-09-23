Brian Laundrie Has a Pinterest, and It's Filled With Cryptic Messages

The tragic story of Gabby Petito continues on. While her cause of death has yet to be revealed, let’s be real. Things are not looking good for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie , who is currently a person of interest in the case.

The 23-year-old has been missing since Sept. 14. As officials continue to search for him, the internet has been doing their own research on Brian. Get this: He has a Pinterest account (yes, really), and it's filled with some fun and cheery camping content, as well as some errr ... images that might alarm you.

Brian Laundrie's Pinterest is filled with dark messages.

If you type "Brian Laundrie's Pinterest" into Google, you'll be directed to a profile with the username @blaundrie1197. While it is not confirmed that this account belongs to him, there are a few clues that suggest it is. The profile photo on the account, which shows a man standing on top of a mountain in the distance, can also be found on Brian's Instagram.

But if that and the obvious username aren't enough, images of Gabby modeling custom facemasks have also been found on the profile. These masks appear to be made by Brian's brand, Bizarre Designs, which sells custom art on Depop.

As the Pinterest profile notes, it appears that Brian last saved pins on it in August (when it is believed Gabby was still alive). His most recently saved post was an illustration of a cigarette box that read "Burnt Out." While that post is nothing to lose sleep over, other posts seem a bit more concerning.

If you scroll through Brian's saved pins, you'll notice his profile is saturated with mountain and camping imagery. However, look closer and there are a few other images that stick out like a sore thumb. Dubbed “The Opposite of Lost," one post has a cryptic message: “Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches."

Another post shows a digital sketch of ghosts, clowns, and skeletons. In the center of the post is a cartoon gravestone with the words, "My Baby" written across it. Not only that, but surrounding the headstone is some more copy that reads: "She'll never find a sweet man like me," and, "Let her go, let her go, GOD BLESS HER, wherever she may be."

Brian also saved an image of the cover of HG's Wells' book The Invisible Man. If you're not familiar with the story, it follows a crazed scientist who fakes his own suicide, uses his own power to become invisible, and stalks and terrorizes his ex-girlfriend. In other words, it's not your typical rom-com.

The fact these are on #BrianLaundrie Pinterest makes me feel sick… he was twisted.. pic.twitter.com/bAPkTUkSzk — GoodGirls (@zooweefroggy) September 22, 2021