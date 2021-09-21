As Authorities Search for Brian Laundrie, Many Want to Know More About Him

The disappearance of Gabby Petito has so many bizarre details associated with it that many online couldn't resist learning everything about the case. Even as people have come to learn more about Gabby in the days since she disappeared, though, there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie , who is currently a person of interest in the case.

As the mystery around what happened to Gabby and Brian continues to unfold, many want to know more about who Brian was before he disappeared. Both Gabby and Brian were Long Island natives , and they went to the same high school, Bayport Blue Point High School. Brian graduated in 2016, and Gabby graduated a year later in 2017.

Authorities are still working to piece together what happened between Gabby and Brian while the couple were traveling across the American West this summer. Brian returned to his parents' house on Sept. 1 without Gabby, and she was officially reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11. Officials have also said that they believe they found Gabby's remains in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Brian disappeared on Sept. 14, and authorities are still working to track him down.

Many people are also wondering whether Brian Laundrie had a job before he disappeared, and there's no public reporting to suggest that he did. Given that he was coming back from a weeks-long trip in a van with his girlfriend, it's possible that he was not yet settled into a career when he decided to take to the open road.

Brian had refused to speak to authorities about what happened to Gabby.

Prior to his disappearance, Brian was refusing to cooperate with police as they attempted to uncover what happened to Gabby. At the moment, though, Brian has not been charged with a crime, and authorities say that he isn't suspected of one either. When Brian left home on Sept. 14, he took his backpack and told his family that he would be going to the Carlton Reserve, 25,000 acres of forest near his home in North Port, Florida.

Brian had a multiple-day head start on authorities, who didn't find out that he had disappeared until three days after he left. Police have continued to search the area, but haven't come up with anything yet. "Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waste deep in water in many areas," police said. "This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails."