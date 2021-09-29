Dog the Bounty Hunter's Career in Television Has Made Him Quite Wealthy

It's the crossover you never expected: reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter (whose real name is Duane Chapman) is involved in the search for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of van-life blogger Gabby Petito.

The bounty hunter is best known for his numerous reality television shows, where he hunted down different fugitives with his wife and two of his children.

He's had a career in television spanning almost two decades now, but just how much is this reality star's net worth?