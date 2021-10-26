Police Reveal Major Mistake in Brian Laundrie Case Following Inconclusive Autopsy Results

There are still so many unanswered questions in the tragic case of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the FBI confirmed that they had found the human remains of Gabby’s ex-boyfriend and person of interest Brian Laundrie in Florida. "A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," the statement read.