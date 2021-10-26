The video in question has already amassed more than 10 million views, and with good reason. In the video, which was posted by user @patrickhook01, we see the camera slowly zoom in on the van, which initially seems totally normal. Then, an Amazon driver in uniform opens the door to the back of the van, letting out a blonde woman in a black dress who doesn't have any shoes on.

The woman then just walks away, shoeless, leaving everyone who's seen the video wondering what was going on in that van. It's impossible to say for sure what went down in the van, but most TikTok users are convinced that whatever it was, it was R-rated.

“This is why my packages are always late and sticky," one person wrote.

"He was just showing her his package,” another added.