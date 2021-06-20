Amazon Prime Day Is Going Global With Savings for Prime Members in 20 Countries

Expect Amazon Prime Day to be a global phenomenon this year: As Amazon revealed in a press release , the annual savings event will be available to customers in 20 countries when it kicks off at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) on Monday, June 21, and runs for 48 hours through Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

According to the company, Prime members in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States can participate in the 48-hour event.

Amazon also said it was postponing its Prime Day plans in Canada and India due to the increasing impact of COVID-19.