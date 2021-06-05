Want to Opt out of Amazon Sidewalk, the "Insecure" Wireless Standard? Learn Here

We're inching closer to the idea of homes going "all in" on smart technology. In many parts of the developed world, new houses are built with smart features already ingrained or pre-wired for individuals to just pop them in. Whether it's thermostats, window blinds, smart speakers, video controlled doorbells, wireless phone chargers built into countertops, lights, etc., many are designed to work with home assistants, like Amazon's Alexa software. But its Amazon Sidewalk feature has some shook.

What is Amazon Sidewalk?

No, the trillion-dollar company founded by Jeff Bezos isn't getting into the concrete-laying business (although they probably could if they wanted to), but as we all know, our-always-on-always-connected-technology is only as good as the networks they're connected to. If you've got an inconsistent WiFi network that is prone to dropping out every now and then, your Google Home or Amazon Echo might not work the way you want it to.

Bluetooth is another wireless communication protocol that is super popular and more or less reliable, but some products are known to drop out. So what if there was another wireless data transfer system that provided a more consistent connection for specific products, not to mention one that is ultimately easier to "hook" your gadgets up to? That's what Sidewalk's designed to do.

Amazon-approved and Alexa compatible products will immediately connect to other devices by use of Sidewalk Bridge technology. There's no need to fiddle about with passwords or manually connecting said devices to a WiFi network or Bluetooth connection. PCMag says that "A Sidewalk Bridge will fill in the gaps between your home network's internet connection and devices using low-power wireless connections."

The outlet continued, "When the Sidewalk Bridges(s) in your house are active, wireless signals that reach outside your home to the sidewalk and beyond will allow any passing Sidewalk-enabled device (called a Sidewalk Endpoint) to instantly connect. Sidewalk will also help set up new Amazon products on your home Wi-Fi." So this basically means that everyone with Amazon products in the area are basically sharing this mini-network with each other.

"If you use Alexa, Echo, or any other Amazon device, you have only 10 days to opt out of an experiment that leaves your personal privacy and security hanging in the balance." #AmazonSidewalk by @dangoodin001 via @arstechnicahttps://t.co/4Og8E6UbMJ — James Neal (@james3neal) May 30, 2021 Source: Twitter

