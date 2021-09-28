Will Brian Laundrie Join the List of Dog the Bounty Hunter's Greatest Criminal Captures?

Will Brian Laundrie soon be added to the list of Dog the Bounty Hunter's famous criminal captures? Followers of the ongoing Gabby Petito case felt a sense of renewed optimism when Duane Chapman, more famously known as Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for Petito's wanted fiancé, Brian Laundrie . Dog's name became synonymous with capturing criminals after his reality television series Dog the Bounty Hunter ran on A&E from 2004 to 2012.

It's simply impossible to list all of the criminals Dog has captured over the course of his career, but here are four of Dog the Bounty Hunter's most famous captures.

What made the story even more dramatic was the fact that Dog — along with his son and his brother — was also arrested in Mexico for illegal detainment. While Dog and his family were eventually released, a California judge ruled that Dog would not be paid any of Luster's forfeited bail money for the capture, per a CNN report . Luster is serving a 50-year prison sentence.

Back in 2003, Dog's name attracted the spotlight after he successfully captured wanted man Andrew Luster in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Luster went from being the heir to the massive Max Factor Cosmetics fortune to being a fugitive on the run. Why? Luster had been accused of raping multiple women and videotaping the assaults.

Leonard Trujillo Jr. was one of the most wanted men in America in 2019, having been accused of first-degree assault, armed robbery, and bank robbery, among other charges, according to an Inquistr report. Dog and his team managed to track Trujillo down in Rocky Ford, Colo. Trujillo's capture was aired on Dog's Most Wanted, the bounty hunter's latest reality television series on WGN America.

3. Felix Adriano Chujoy

The case of Felix Adriano Chujoy began at his mother's restaurant, Inca's Secret. Chujoy and his mother were charged with a labor trafficking scheme and accused of harboring illegal immigrants at the restaurant. According to a story from The Daily News Report, federal prosecutors accused Chujoy and his mother of smuggling in workers from Peru, paying them poorly, and "intimidating" the workers into silence.

Chujoy was also wanted for making and distributing meth, and was accused of witness tampering, according to official court documents (via Bia Help.) Dog spoke to CBS 19 News before he caught Chujoy about the surprising challenge he encountered hunting down criminals during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"The way I recognize people is facial features, which includes eyes, face and all that ... Most of my fugitives right now are walking around with their face covered. Shades on, face covered, and a hat. You'll never know it."

