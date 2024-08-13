Distractify
Home > Television > Saturday Night Live

Who Was in the First Episode of 'Saturday Night Live'? Find Out Where the Original Cast Is Now

The first episode of 'SNL' aired on Oct. 11, 1975.

By

Published Aug. 13 2024, 4:36 p.m. ET

Saturday Night Live cast
Source: NBC

Where Is the Original 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Now? See Them Today

original saturday night live cast now
Source: NBC

Since its debut in 1975, Saturday Night Live has been a beloved staple of live comedy. While the cast has evolved over the years, the upcoming movie Saturday Night, set to release on Oct. 11, 2024, explores the events that unfolded before the show's very first broadcast. As we reflect on its legacy, fans are eager to know: Where are the original SNL stars now? Here’s an update.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Aykroyd

original saturday night live cast now dan aykroyd
Source: NBC;Instagram/@therealdanaykroyd

Believe it or not, Dan Aykroyd is still going strong in Hollywood! He appeared in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which hit theaters on July 22, 2024.

John Belushi

original saturday night live cast now john belushi
Source: NBC;IMDb

John Belushi died on March 5, 1982, at the age of 33 from an accidental drug overdose, which was reportedly administered by Cathy Smith.

Article continues below advertisement

Chevy Chase

original saturday night live cast now chevy chase
Source: NBC;Instagram/@chevychase

Chevy Chase was 32 years old when he appeared on the first episode of SNL in 1975. He'll turn 81 years old in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Curtin

original saturday night live cast now jane curtin
Source: NBC;YouTube/@WatchWhatHappensLiveWithAndyCohen

SNL alum and Coneheads star Jane Curtin continues to act, with her latest role in the sci-fi comedy Jules (2023).

Article continues below advertisement

Garrett Morris

original saturday night live cast now garrett morris
Source: Instagram/@_garrettmorris

Garrett Morris was honored with the 2,771st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 1, 2024. He is now 87 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Laraine Newman

original saturday night live cast now larraine newman
Source: NBC;Instagram/@larainenewman

At 72, Lorraine Newman is still making waves in showbiz! She voices Melora in Despicable Me 4, which hit theaters on July 3, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Gilda Radner

(left) Gilda Radner on 'SNL' (1975) and (right) in Haunted Honeymoon (1976)
Source: NBC;Orion Pictures

Gilda Radner, beloved by all, will always be remembered for her iconic line, “Never mind!” as Emily Litella. She passed away from ovarian cancer on May 20, 1989, while married to Gene Wilder.

Article continues below advertisement

George Coe

original saturday night live cast now george coe
Source: NBC

George Coe continued acting after his SNL career but sadly passed away on July 18, 2015, at the age of 85 from lymphoma and other illnesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael O'Donoghue

original saturday night live cast now michael o donoghue
Source: NBC;Getty Images

Sadly, Michael O'Donoghue is no longer with us. He passed away on Nov. 8, 1994, at the age of 54 from a cerebral hemorrhage.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Kaufman

original saturday night live cast now andy kaufman
Source: NBC;IMDb

Andy Kaufman appeared on SNL in its early years. He was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in January 1984 and passed away shortly after, on May 16, 1984.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Simon

original saturday night live cast now paul simon
Source: NBC;Instagram/@paulsimonofficial

Legendary Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon, seen here on the right being presented with an honorary Doctor of Music degree, made a cameo in the very first episode of Saturday Night Live and went on to host the show multiple times.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Pardo

original saturday night live cast now don pardo
Source: NBC;IMDb

Don Pardo, known as the "Voice of SNL," served as the show's announcer for 38 seasons, including the first episode. He passed away on Aug. 18, 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

George Carlin

George Carlin (right) performing one of his last shows in 2008.
Source: NBC;Wikimedia Commons

Gone but never forgotten! Stand-up comedian George Carlin hosted the very first episode of SNL. He passed away from heart failure on June 22, 2008, at the age of 71.

Article continues below advertisement

Janis Ian

original saturday night live cast now janis ian
Source: NBC;Janis Ian

Janis Ian was one of the first two musical guests to perform on the debut episode of Saturday Night Live in 1975. She often shares quotes on her Instagram account, @therealjanisian.

Relive the 90 minutes leading up to the debut episode of SNL with the film Saturday Night, set to release on Oct. 11, 2024.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Grab Your Tissues: We've Rounded up the Most Heart-Wrenching Movie Character Deaths

The Internet Collectively Agrees: These Are the 15 Most-Hated TV Characters of All Time

Step Inside Judy Garland’s Elegant Former Bel-Air Home Built For Her When She Was 16

Latest Saturday Night Live News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.