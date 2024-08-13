Who Was in the First Episode of 'Saturday Night Live'? Find Out Where the Original Cast Is Now
The first episode of 'SNL' aired on Oct. 11, 1975.
Where Is the Original 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Now? See Them Today
Since its debut in 1975, Saturday Night Live has been a beloved staple of live comedy. While the cast has evolved over the years, the upcoming movie Saturday Night, set to release on Oct. 11, 2024, explores the events that unfolded before the show's very first broadcast. As we reflect on its legacy, fans are eager to know: Where are the original SNL stars now? Here’s an update.
Dan Aykroyd
Believe it or not, Dan Aykroyd is still going strong in Hollywood! He appeared in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which hit theaters on July 22, 2024.
John Belushi
John Belushi died on March 5, 1982, at the age of 33 from an accidental drug overdose, which was reportedly administered by Cathy Smith.
Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase was 32 years old when he appeared on the first episode of SNL in 1975. He'll turn 81 years old in 2024.
Jane Curtin
SNL alum and Coneheads star Jane Curtin continues to act, with her latest role in the sci-fi comedy Jules (2023).
Garrett Morris
Garrett Morris was honored with the 2,771st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 1, 2024. He is now 87 years old.
Laraine Newman
At 72, Lorraine Newman is still making waves in showbiz! She voices Melora in Despicable Me 4, which hit theaters on July 3, 2024.
Gilda Radner
Gilda Radner, beloved by all, will always be remembered for her iconic line, “Never mind!” as Emily Litella. She passed away from ovarian cancer on May 20, 1989, while married to Gene Wilder.
George Coe
George Coe continued acting after his SNL career but sadly passed away on July 18, 2015, at the age of 85 from lymphoma and other illnesses.
Michael O'Donoghue
Sadly, Michael O'Donoghue is no longer with us. He passed away on Nov. 8, 1994, at the age of 54 from a cerebral hemorrhage.
Andy Kaufman
Andy Kaufman appeared on SNL in its early years. He was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in January 1984 and passed away shortly after, on May 16, 1984.
Paul Simon
Legendary Singer-Songwriter Paul Simon, seen here on the right being presented with an honorary Doctor of Music degree, made a cameo in the very first episode of Saturday Night Live and went on to host the show multiple times.
Don Pardo
Don Pardo, known as the "Voice of SNL," served as the show's announcer for 38 seasons, including the first episode. He passed away on Aug. 18, 2014.
George Carlin
Gone but never forgotten! Stand-up comedian George Carlin hosted the very first episode of SNL. He passed away from heart failure on June 22, 2008, at the age of 71.
Janis Ian
Janis Ian was one of the first two musical guests to perform on the debut episode of Saturday Night Live in 1975. She often shares quotes on her Instagram account, @therealjanisian.
Relive the 90 minutes leading up to the debut episode of SNL with the film Saturday Night, set to release on Oct. 11, 2024.