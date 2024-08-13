Lamorne Morris and Garrett Morris have a lot in common. In addition to sharing the same last name, Lamorne portrays Garrett in the upcoming Saturday Night Live film titled Saturday Night. The star-studded film captures the chaos that preceded the first live taping of Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Article continues below advertisement

Garrett Morris appeared on SNL from 1975 to 1980. He was part of the original cast and the first Black member of the show. With their same last name and obvious connection due to the film, one has to wonder: Is Lamorne Morris related to Garrett Morris? Read on to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Lamorne Morris Related to Garrett Morris?

No, Lamorne Morris is not related to Garrett Morris. Lamorne, 40, is a Chicago-born actor who has several impressive roles under his belt. This largely includes his role as the hilarious and cat-loving Winston in FOX’s New Girl from 2011 to 2018. He also plays Witt Farr, a state trooper, in the fifth season of Fargo. Canadian bankgoers may recognize Lamorne most as the “BMO Guy” as he is the company’s official spokesperson who has appeared in several advertisements and television commercials.

Garrett Morris, on the other hand, is an 87-year-old SNL alum. He made history as the first Black cast member on the sketch comedy show. In an interview with People, he said that he was originally hired as a writer, but Lorne Michaels pushed to have him as part of the show. "Some producers didn't want a Black cast member, but Lorne Michaels knew the show needed one," Garrett said. "I dealt with some racism there, but never with Lorne. He doesn't have a racist bone in his body."

Article continues below advertisement

Offscreen, Garrett struggled with several battles, largely including a 40-year cocaine addiction and a gunshot wound in 1994. Thankfully, he survived and lived to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his 87th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Lamorne Morris’s parents?

Lamorne Morris is quite private about his parents. His mother’s name is unknown, but he shared in an interview with The Ringer that his mother worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 40 years. “If I have a package to send or anything like that, she’s like, ‘Only send through the USPS,” he said. “That’s what raised you.’”

Article continues below advertisement

His father is Ernest Morris. In 2017, he revealed that he and his father, who used to be a drug dealer, hadn’t spoken in some time. When Ernest passed away in 2023, the New Girl alum shared a touching tribute to his father on Instagram and encouraged fans to fix estranged relationships.