Lamorne Morris and Glen Powell Are Best Friends — as Long as Glen Keeps His Shirt On
By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 13 2024, 1:08 p.m. ET

Actor Lamorne Morris reminded us that sometimes, even celebrities get jealous of their besties. Especially if they look like Hollywood heartthrob Glen Powell.

On Aug. 13, 2024, Lamorne discussed his and Glen's one-sided competitive friendship. Here's what the New Girl alum said about his incredibly toned pal.

Lamorne Morris and Glen Powell's friendship goes back several years.

Lamorne and Glen both starred in Sex Ed in 2014. Their friendship timeline is unclear, but Lamorne considers Glen to be "one of [his] best friends." He also openly discussed his jealousy of Glen's abs on his podcast, The Lamorning After.

In an Aug. 8 episode of Lamorne's podcast, the Saturday Night star shared how his friends enjoy taking their shirts off as soon as a "pretty girl walks in." He then singled Glen out, stating he does it the most. When his podcast guest King Bach doubted Lamorne, Lamorne shared how the Twisters star stole his chance at finding love on his 40th birthday.

Lamorne said that Glen accompanied him on a boat to Greece. He said the actor "just showed up and took his shirt off" in front of a group of women and the other attendees. The action attracted the ladies, and eventually, Glen was surrounded by "10 girls" and living his best life — until a man fell off a nearby cliff.