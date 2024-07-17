Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Meet Glen Powell's Parents: Everything the Star Has Shared About His Family "Lucky to have your love in my life every day.” By Sarah Kester Jul. 17 2024, Updated 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @glenpowell

If you’re wondering where Glen Powell gets his charming personality, simply look to his parents. Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. have gone viral for frequently appearing at his promotional events for his films. This July, they showed up with funny signs for Glen’s interview on the Today show. They’ve also had a cameo in every one of his movies, including his newest blockbuster, Twister.

Suffice it to say, Glen Powell’s parents deserve all the props for raising a stand-up son. Keep reading to learn all about the people who raised him.

Glen Powell's parents have made cameos in all of his movies.

“They’ve made it in since Spy Kids 3,” Glen admitted on the Today show. “Yeah, literally since Spy Kids 3. I think they’ve been in every single one.” In Anyone But You, his rom-com opposite Syndey Sweeney, they played airline passengers on a flight to Australia. “The funniest part about that scene in general is that my dad's the real method actor,” Glen told Entertainment Weekly, joking that his dad was “stone-cold asleep.”

“I'm sitting there as Sydney is trying to do gymnastics over my face and quite often slipping and falling onto me, and I'm having to not break. Whereas my dad, he's the Daniel Day-Lewis of sleep acting,” he explained. “There was not a false beat in that performance.” Eagle-eyed fans will even spot them in Twister. "There's a great sequence midway through a rodeo scene in the movie and they're right behind Daisy Edgar-Jones and I," he told the Today Show.

Where is Glen Powell from?

Glen Powell Sr. proposed to Cyndy in Washington in 1983. "Quick trip to the foot of the Jefferson Memorial … where, 40 years ago, my dad proposed to my mom. Happy anniversary, you two,” Glen captioned images of his parents reenacting the proposal. “Lucky to have your love in my life every day.” Glen has two other siblings: an older sister, Lauren Powell Whatton, and a younger sister, Leslie Powell. His parents raised their tight-knit family in Austin, Texas, where Glen was born.