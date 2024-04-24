Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Glen Powell's Real Dating Life Has Been Much Calmer Than His Movie Characters Glen Powell's dating history doesn't include Sydney Sweeney, despite what you may have heard. By Joseph Allen Apr. 24 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Now that he has become one of the most marketable stars in Hollywood, Glen Powell's history as an actor has also left some people wanting to learn more about the actor's real life. The star of rom-coms like Set It Up and Anyone But You has been in his share of relationships, but they aren't as dramatic as his onscreen love life.

If you want to learn a little bit more about Glen's dating history, then you're in luck. We've got a rundown of all of his major relationships throughout his career.



What is Glen Powell's dating history?

Glen's first relationship in the spotlight was with Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev. The two first sparked dating rumors in January 2017 when Glen attended the premiere of Nina's movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the two attended a Golden Globes afterparty together. Ultimately, though, the two decided to call it quits after Nina's busy schedule limited the amount of time they could spend together. When they've seen each other in the years since then, they've appeared to be friendly.

After Glen and Nina broke up, he was linked to Australian TV host Renee Bargh, with reports from November 2018 suggesting that they had been dating for six months. Although they were spotted together a couple of times, the relationship was short-lived. By 2019, Renee was saying publicly that she was single and was looking for a "good Aussie boy."

Glen's most recent and most serious public relationship was with Gigi Paris, who he was first linked to in 2020. The two were spotted together on a romantic vacation in Mexico, and made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. Glen and Gigi made a number of red carpet appearances together, including for the premiere of Glen's Top Gun: Maverick.

"My girlfriend [Gigi Paris was] the first one to send me all the thirst trap TikToks that have come from it, which is all very flattering," Glen said at the time of his shirtless scene in the film. "My family and my girlfriend, they know how much this movie means to me and how much the cast means to me," he told People at the time, discussing the fact that he wasn't sure the movie would debut in theaters.

In April 2023, a source told People that Glen and Gigi were no longer together. The news came at roughly the same time that Glen began sparking romance rumors with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney (who is engaged). "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming, and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good," the source explained.