8 Celebs You Didn't Know Were 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members

Kidding. The beauty of it is that there's no right answer; every season has its powerhouses. You could say in recent years it's been Kate McKinnon, and before her, Kristen Wiig, among some other great talents.

But for all the stars who shined brightly during their SNL tenure, there were some whose careers wouldn't sparkle until they exited 30 Rockefeller Plaza for good. Here are some of those celebs.