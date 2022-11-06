Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up His Past to Celebrate His Father's Life in 'Sr.'

His father Robert Downey Sr. died in July of 2021 due to complications following a long battle with Parkinson's. Known for his directorial and acting career, Sr. worked in the film industry from the sixties up until the last decade of his life.

Just like RDJ has had Indio act as a younger version of himself, in the past Robert Downey Sr. helped his son get started in the acting business. Downey Sr. was known for creating fearless, boldly weird movies that likely wouldn't see the screen today like Putney Swope.