Robert Downey Jr. Was Nominated for His Role in ‘Tropic Thunder’, but Did He Win?

Robert Downey Jr. is best known for his roles in films like The Avengers, Iron Man, and Sherlock Holmes. He is one of the highest-paid and highly-regarded actors in Hollywood not just for his charisma but for his acting talents and range of performances. While many fans wield him as one of the best actors of our time, many are critical of some of the roles Robert Downey Jr. has taken on — mainly his controversial role in Tropic Thunder.