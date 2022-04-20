If you're looking for more shows about female comedians after binge-watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, then give Hacks on HBO Max a go.

The show centers around the working relationship between a young comedy writer named Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a woman in need of another chance, and the legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a woman in need of some fresh perspective in her comedy routine. What happens when their careers collide?