Is Impassioned Feminist Joyce Prigger From HBO Max Series 'Minx' Based on a Real Person?

And while Ophelia admires the sociopolitical issues Minx plasters on the small screen, she acknowledges the importance of humor.

"Some of the issues that we are addressing, they are big feminist issues. But they needn't be dour, you can have humor there," she said. "You're more likely to appeal to someone and have someone listen to you if you're ensconcing it in a way that is funny rather than shouty."

This happens to be a lesson Joyce herself learns in the series.