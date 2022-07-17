'SNL' Star Ego Nwodim Reflects on Her Audition: “I Wasn’t Even Thinking About Whether I Nailed It" (EXCLUSIVE)

Being a Black woman in comedy is no joke, but Ego Nwodim knows the power of a good punchline.

Following her high school graduation, Ego enrolled at the University of Southern California, where she studied biology. Though, upon earning her degree, Ego decided to pursue a future in the funny business, instead. She made guest appearances on shows like 2 Broke Girls and Disney’s K.C. Undercover before joining the cast of the critically acclaimed sketch comedy show — Saturday Night Live.