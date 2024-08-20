Distractify
15 of Amazon’s Most Expensive Items, From $1 Million Sports Memorabilia to Silicone Muscle Body Suits

The most expensive item on Amazon costs more than a house and car combined!

Published Aug. 20 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET

15 of the Most Expensive Amazon Finds, Including a $1 Million Sports Memorabilia Treasure

If you thought Amazon was just for snagging deals on smart TVs and Jonah Brown clothing dupes, think again! The e-commerce site actually lists items worth up to $1 million — and no, we’re not pulling your leg!

While we can’t vouch for every item on Amazon, we’re here to entertain you by highlighting 15 of the most expensive finds. Prepare to be amazed: One item costs over $1 million, while others reach into the hundreds of thousands.

Silicone Muscle Suit With Male Chest and Arms — $549

Definitely not the priciest (though still on the costly side), but certainly one of the most intriguing items on Amazon is this upgraded silicone muscle suit. It features a realistic male chest with arms and muscles, and it’s available in five colors!

Another seller even offers beer belly silicone suits if you’re in the market for something a bit more unconventional!

Kandi America 6-Passenger Electric Golf Cart for Adults — $10,999

While you can’t buy a car directly on Amazon yet (though the site does advertise Hyundai and Nissan and lets you browse vehicles and purchase from the dealer's website), you can snag a golf cart that seats up to six people for just over $10k.

30-person Seminar-style Training Desk and Chair Set — $12,528.98

If you ever find yourself in need of a seminar-style desk and chair set for 30 people, just head over to Amazon! We know what’s going on our Christmas list (kidding)!

Caribbean Artist Ryan Williams's Most Expensive Painting — $36,800

This one-of-a-kind painting by Trinidad and Tobago artist Ryan Williams is priced at $36,800 on Amazon. It features real canvas and acrylic paint. And it only costs $10.99 to deliver!

Rolex day-date 18k yellow gold 40mm — $48,595

While buying a Swiss watch on Amazon might not be the smartest move unless you can confirm the seller is reputable and offers authentic items, this one is available for a modest $48k.

2012 used and signed Nike Zoom VII Kobe Bryant sneakers — $96,210.89

These sneakers were apparently worn by Kobe Bryant during the May 1, 2012 game against the Denver Nuggets, where he scored 38 points and led his team to a 104-100 victory, according to the item's listing.

Michael Jordan Autographed Original Fleer Rookie Card Art — $99,999.99

While the debate rages on over whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the true GOAT of basketball, you can own a slice of sports history with this $99k card reportedly signed by Michael himself.

1927 New York Yankees team signed baseball — $120,266.09

It includes signatures from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and other star players! All for just $120,266.09!

1896 American silver Morgan dollar — $134,995

"Here is an 1896 San Francisco $1 Silver Morgan Dollar, holdered with the prestigious Illinois Set label and graded MS66 by PCGS,” according to the product's listing. While some of these coins sell for a few hundred dollars, others are going for $134k and even up to $300k on eBay.

Frank Chance signed baseball — $160,357.49

Frank Chance played for the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees from 1898 through 1914. He also managed the Cubs and is often regarded as one of the most successful managers in the team’s history. Want a signed ball from him? No problem — that'll be $160,357.49!

Babe Ruth signed baseball — $160,357.49

Remember those legendary lines from The Sandlot? “The Sultan of Swat! The King of Crash! The Colossus of Clout! BABE RUTH!” That Babe Ruth! Well, if you’ve got $160,357.49 ready to spend, you can own a baseball signed by the legend himself.

1,000 Queen Victoria pesos dated 1905 — $270,000

This rare set of 10 stock certificates of 100 Queen Victoria pesos, dated 1905, sells for $270,000, making it one of the priciest items available on the e-commerce site.

1952 Topps baseball All-PSA (nearly complete set) — $297,850

This mint-condition 1952 Topps baseball card collection is one of the priciest items on Amazon. It features big names like Willie Mays, Eddie Mathews, and Jackie Robinson, but not Mikey Mantle. That card alone sold for $12.6 million in 2022! But you can get the rest of the gang for a cool $295,140!

T206 Christy Mathewson HOF Portrait Piedmont — $409,422.59

For a price that’s steeper than many houses on the market, you could snag a T206 Christy Mathewson HOF Portrait Piedmont baseball card for just over $400k on Amazon!

Josh Gibson signed baseball — $1.6 million

Apparently, this is the one and only baseball signed by power-hitting legend Josh Gibson, and it can be yours for the bargain price of $1,603,652.39.

