"Who Scared Who?!" — Woman Traumatizes Amazon Driver After Being Startled by 5 AM Delivery By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 23 2024

A flinching Amazon employee is going TikTok viral after footage of him being startled by a woman who shrieked after being startled by him began making the rounds on the popular social media application.

Jolie (@angejoliefaith) shared the video online, much to the delight of viewers everywhere. In a text overlay for the video, the TikToker writes: "Pov u go to walk your dog at 5 am and open the door to a man standing in front of u" The video appears to be footage lifted from the Jolie's home security camera system.

The clip begins with an Amazon delivery driver who is dropping off a package at the TikToker's home. However, because he is bringing the package to her at such an odd hour in the morning, she was left a bit shocked to say the least.

Imagine you're groggily pulling yourself out of bed at 5 am to make sure that your dog can go to the bathroom outdoors. Half-awake is probably being optimistic as your feet poke around in the dark to find your slippers or old sneakers you hastily jam your toes into.

You crack open the front door so your pet can use their facilities, only to see a strange person standing in front of you. How do you think you would react? Maybe the same way that Jolie did: which is to let out a cartoonishly loud shriek, one that frightens the poor Amazon employee who's just trying to do his job, as much as you.

As she's screaming, the delivery driver can be seen recoiling in horror as they pull their hands back and look in the direction of the terrified dog walker, before they ultimately walk out of frame, probably still recovering from the shriek they just endured.

Commenters who saw the video were tickled pink by the man's reaction, even if a lot of folks seemed to feel sorry for him: "Poor guy was so scared that he gripped his device like a teddy bear" "Bro you scared HIM" "HE WON’T WORK THE MORNING SHIFT EVER AGAIN"

Some commented that the situation was way worse for the man than it was for the TikToker who walked outdoors and was caught off-guard: "i don’t know what scenario would be scarier to be in like yours or the man LMAOOOO," one said.

While another replied: "i just know he couldn’t stop thinking ab this during his shift LOOOOOL" Others couldn't believe that she reacted the way he did, especially considering what he was wearing: "the fact that he's in full Amazon drip and she still screamed TWICE I'm dead"

There have been plenty of funny Amazon employee interactions that have been captured on home security systems, like this one flex-happy delivery driver who was very happy to show off his guns in front of a doorbell video camera.

Uploaded by a user named Stephanie (@this_and_that41), the clip shows an Amazon employee dropping a package off on the front porch. A recording emanates from the doorbell after detecting motion, which says: "You are currently being recorded."

The driver puts the packages on the ground, "Hi," the worker says, before deciding to have fun with his response, "I currently don't care because I'm Amazon!" he grunts while flexing.

"Amazon!" he says busting the guns out for another pose. He then lifts his right arm up to show off his bicep, "FedEx don't look like this. FedEx ain't built like this," he says, showing his muscles off again before the video closes out.