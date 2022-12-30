TikToker Says Her Corporate Job Was So Controlling She Had to Tell Co-Workers When She Showered
TikToker Devin Raimo @devinraimo said that her former corporate job kept her and her co-workers on call at all times and expected such immediate, rapid responses to all correspondence that everyone on her team had to inform one another of their showering schedules.
Devin delineated a scenario that seemed like something out of a dystopian future where corporations treat human beings like robots with zero margins for error or personal time. Individuals were expected to be on-call for well past 24-hour shifts, with some folks even bragging about the fact that they worked on their own wedding days.
Devin says in her now viral TikTok: "When I was in college I got this job, right out of college that seemed like a really good job. And I knew that the hours were gonna be long especially at certain times of the year but everyone was like oh no it's not that bad. And at first it wasn't that bad like I would be working until like 10 o'clock and I was like okay that's not that bad."
The TikToker continued, "But then things got like really weird. All of a sudden we had a team check in meeting every day at 2am. And you would get assigned work during the check in meeting that you were expected to do right after the check-in meeting. It wasn't like oh now we're all gonna go to bed. It was like oh now we're all gonna like get started on something."
She went on, "So it just got like so weird cause we all had to tell each other when we were showering so that like everyone knew you didn't accidentally fall asleep so you would be like hey jumping in the shower or like someone would text your personal number and be like hey are you in the shower?"
"And it was like why are we all telling each other when we're showering? One night at around 1 am my coworker Greg was like oh I'm gonna take a shower. They were literally about to like send a SWAT team to his house because they couldn't find him and he was literally just in the shower."
While the bathroom status updates were weird enough, she said that what really sent her over the edge was what transpired with the company on her birthday, "My final straw was on my birthday. So it was a on a Sunday this past April and I said months ahead of time that it was my sister's wedding. I was like sorry I'll be like MIA that Sunday I have my sister's wedding and they were like, 'OH.'"
It didn't appear like the company really enjoyed the fact she wouldn't be available for work. She said that while she was sitting and eating at her sister's wedding, her phone started "blowing up" with messages from the company.
"I'm getting all these calls and texts like my phone is vibrating non stop. I was like OK these people are like not OK. Like to like care that much that you're like calling me non stop at my sister's wedding?"
She continued, "And someone was like yeah other people on my other teams work even on their own wedding day and I was like OK well then they're like truly not OK people so then I quit and I put in my 2 weeks notice and everyone was like OH it was so great working with you and I was like oh I'm gonna need like a decade to recover from this."
Many TikTokers wanted to know what was the nature of the work that Devin was a part of that kept her on such a packed schedule where she was required to be on call all the time and as it turns out, she said that she worked for a Big 4 Accounting/Finance firm.
These Big 4 firms are Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, and PWC, and there are tons of stories from folks online who corroborated the "work is life" nature of Devin's post. YouTuber @Jess E TV said that she regularly clocked in 65 hours of work a week and would regularly go past 70+ hours a week at certain times of the year.
"Maybe I did like an 87 week," Jess said of one of her weeks working at a Big 4 accounting firm.