This Item Being Sold on Amazon Actually Costs More Than a House

As of March 2021, the most expensive item listed on Amazon with a set price is a legendary piece of baseball history. A Christy Mathewson HOF portrait baseball card posted at $409,422.59, the card has been on Amazon since March 30, 2019, and has garnered significant attention amongst those who came across it since being posted.

Christy is actually one of the most important figureheads in baseball history. Known for his prolific pitching abilities, he was in the first five players to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He played 17 legendary seasons with the then-New York Giants and gained nicknames such as "Big Six," "The Christian Gentleman," "Matty," and "The Gentleman's Hurler."