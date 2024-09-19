Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Where Is Brandon "Bug" Hall Now? Alfalfa's Actor Is a Little Different These Days Bug's social media offers a rather radical point of view. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 19 2024, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bug_hall

In 1994, a movie was released called The Little Rascals. It starred Brandon "Bug" Hall, Travis Tedford, Kevin Jamal Woods, Zachary Mabry, Ross Elliot Bagley, Heather Karasek and more. Following a decades-old series of the same name, the movie was a wholesome coming-of-age adventure. But now, some fans think their memories have been a little tainted.

And that's because Bug, who played one of the leading roles of Alfalfa with his iconic upswept piece of hair, is now an adult whose ideals some might find somewhat contrary to wholesome little Alfie. Now married with five kids, and living under a vow of poverty, Bug isn't quite the plucky hero of his youth. Here's what Bug is up to these days.

Source: MEGA Bug Hall was arrested in 2020 for allegedly huffing aerosols.

Where's "Bug" Hall now? His life doesn't have much in common with his 'Little Rascals' character.

Bug's role as Alfalfa played a huge part in the childhoods of many people. The movie captured the nostalgic feel of mid-'90s movies that people long to revisit today. However, some people on the internet do not find Bug to be as wholesome as his character. In 2020, Bug was arrested for allegedly huffing aerosol, but that isn't what has people so shocked.

Instead of a wholesome peek into a piece of the '90's, Bug's social media offers a rather more radical point of view. From opinions on abortion and religion to political stances, his Instagram evokes feelings that run quite contrary to those evoked by The Little Rascals.

Here's what Bug has said that has so many people shocked.

For instance, on Instagram, visitors to Bug's social media will immediately be confronted with religious posts. However, religion and Bug's dedication to his beliefs aren't the cause of people's frustration. It's how Bug has woven religious comments through radical commentary that has people up in arms.

In one post, Bug calls for criminal punishment for women who seek abortions. He writes, "I'm not pro-life. I'm anti-abortion. I'm not only interested in the hundreds of millions of people who ought to be here but aren't; I'm also interested in the people responsible who are here, but ought not be." Adding, "Capital punishment for ALL abortionists (including mothers)."

In other posts, he references his work with right-wing group Turning Point USA and claims that a war is being waged on the religious right. Peppered throughout his posts are calls to action. Bug admits openly to being a "Radical. Christian. Extremist." And in some posts, claims that the religious right is being persecuted and that people need to do something about it. Deeply enmeshed with right-wing politics, Bug claims to be in service to "lady poverty" and fully retired from Hollywood.

