Where Is the Cast of the 1994 'The Little Rascals' Movie Now?

If you don't remember Ross as Buckwheat from The Little Rascals, you might remember him as Nicky from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was even on the reunion special from 2020. He continued to act over the years and worked with Will Smith again in the movie Independence Day in 1996. He was also in the Nickelodeon show The Wild Thornberrys, but his IMDb lists his last role as being from 2015. He's reportedly living in LA and working as a DJ.