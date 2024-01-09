Home > Television 'The Cosby Show' Cast Is “Bigger Than One Person,” Keshia Knight Pulliam Says See where the cast of ‘The Cosby Cast’ is now. The classic NBC sitcom is celebrating its 40th anniversary, while allegations against Bill Cosby mount. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2024, The Cosby Show is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and the NBC sitcom is still available in TV reruns and for digital purchase, meaning viewers can still meet or revisit the Huxtables. But where’s The Cosby Show cast now?

The legacy of the show includes the many allegations facing Bill Cosby, but costar Keshia Knight Pulliam told People recently that the show is “bigger than one person.” “You can't take away the work that we all collectively did,” she added. Read on for updates on the Cosby Show stars and their recent goings-on.

Bill Cosby (Dr. Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable)

Source: Getty Images

Bill Cosby hasn’t acted on screen since he appeared in the 2004 big-screen version of Fat Albert. More than 60 women have accused him of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, although he has denied all alleged sex crimes, according to The Associated Press. In November, a woman who worked as a stand-in on The Cosby Show sued Cosby, alleging that the actor drugged and sexually abused her, the AP added.

Phylicia Rashad (Clair Huxtable)

Phylicia Rashad won a Tony Award in 2022 for her featured role in the Broadway play Skeleton Crew. Her recent screen appearances include the TV shows The Good Fight, Little America, and The Crossover and the films Creed III, Our Son, and The Beekeeper.

Lisa Bonet (Denise Huxtable)

Lisa Bonet continued acting into the 2010s, with recurring roles on the TV shows The Red Road, Girls, and Ray Donovan. She has also been busy raising her two children with ex-husband Jason Momoa, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. (She also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.) Lisa and Jason filed for divorce in January 2024, and she stated on court documents that they separated in October 2020, per People.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Theodore Huxtable)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner starred as AJ Austin on the Fox medical drama The Resident until its 2023 finale. More recently, he guest-starred on the TV shows Accused, The Wonder Years, and The Irrational. He also voiced a character in the animated TV series Carol & The End of the World.

Tempestt Bledsoe (Vanessa Huxtable)

Source: Getty Images

After a few years off the screen, Tempestt Bledsoe returned to the spotlight in 2023 when she co-hosted the Prime Video Halloween special Make Me Scream alongside real-life partner Darryl M. Bell. On the acting side, she appeared in the 2018 Lifetime movie Jingle Belle and guest-starred in a 2019 episode of the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion.

Keshia Knight Pulliam (Rudy Huxtable)

Keshia Knight Pulliam is now a mother twice over, welcoming her second child — and her first with her second husband Brad James — in April 2023. She continues to star as Miranda Payne on the BET sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, a role she has had since 2007. She also headlined the 2023 Lifetime movie The Hillsdale Adoption Scam.

Sabrina Le Beauf (Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux)

After her TV career, Sabrina La Beauf took to the theater stage, appearing in off-Broadway productions of Eve-olution, Three Sisters, and Love, Loss, and What I Wore, as well as various productions at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C. She’s fairly active on Instagram, and in her bio, she says she’s “rediscovering NYC.”

Geoffrey Owens (Elvin Tibideaux)

Geoffrey Owens has been filling out his filmography with recent TV appearances on Power Book II: Ghost, The Rookie, Bull, and All Rise. He has also appeared in the films Somewhere in Queens, Susie Searches, and I’ll Be Right Here.