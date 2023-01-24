Home > Television > The Resident Source: Getty Images 'The Resident's' Malcolm-Jamal Warner Has Been in Some Pretty High-Profile Relationships By Pretty Honore Jan. 24 2023, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Over the years, The Resident star Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been pretty tight-lipped about his relationships — including the one that he’s currently in. Malcolm — who first rose to fame as Theo on The Cosby Show — first revealed that he was off the market in 2017, when he took to Instagram to announce that he was becoming a father. But who is the mother of his only child? The Accused actor doesn't have a wife, but he's not single!

Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner dating? The ‘Accused’ actor’s relationship status revealed!

As of this writing, the identity of Malcolm's partner remains a mystery, as her face wasn’t revealed in their pregnancy announcement — or, ever since then, for that matter — but the New York Daily News reported that the woman is a Connecticut-based attorney. Years after the birth of his daughter, whose name is also unknown, it appears that the couple are still going strong.

Although Malcolm keeps his personal life private today, he hasn’t always kept his romances under wraps. In fact, he’s been in a few high-profile relationships in the past. Read on for everything you need to know about his relationship history.

Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s ex-wife? Everything we know about his dating history.

Malcolm has never been married. But he’s been in not one, not two, but three pretty serious relationships with fellow actors. Early in his career, Malcolm had a blossoming romance with the Family Matters star Michelle Thomas. On The Cosby Show, Michelle starred as Justine, Theo’s girlfriend, but they also had a blossoming romance offscreen. The couple lasted for 10 years before their relationship came to an abrupt end.

Sadly, in 1998, news outlets reported that Michelle had died of stomach cancer. He started dating his former Cosby Show co-star Karen Malina White in 2000. After they broke up in 2007, he was single for a while. Later, he started a relationship with Watchmen star Regina King. The two reportedly dated for two years before they parted ways in 2013.

“I believe the universe has a plan, and we probably wouldn’t have been ready years ago,” Regina said of her then-boyfriend in a 2012 interview with Parade. “We both had to do whatever we had to do to be ready for each other now.” In a 2013 interview with Sister 2 Sister, Malcolm opened up about their split.

Source: Getty Images Regina King and Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“Well, I mean, you try not to date in the spotlight,” he told the outlet (per WTLC FM). “We had been together for several years before people realized we were together.”

“So unfortunately our breakup got more coverage than our being together, and that kind of sucked ‘cause we spent so much time trying to keep it out of the public eye, and then the breakup was so much in the public eye,” the actor recalled. “All relationships have their share of obstacles, and you just try not to have yours plastered.”