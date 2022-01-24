Regina King's Son, Ian King Jr, Has Reportedly Passed Away at 26

Ian also shared similar sentiments as he posted a sweet tribute to his mother on her 50th birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday ... so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta',” he wrote. “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for. But, to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love, and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole Marvel Universe ain’t got s--t on you; you're the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday is your day!”