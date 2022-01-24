Visionary Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Passed Away at Age 73

The pioneering French fashion designer who counted A-listers like Lady Gaga among his fans passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at age 73.

Thierry Mugler (aka Manfred Thierry Mugler) built an incredibly successful career as a dancer, photographer, couturier, and creative director. His most famous creations include the "wet look" Kim Kardashian debuted at the 2019 Met Gala and the costumes Beyoncé wore for 2009's I Am ... World Tour.