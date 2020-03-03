We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
A Russian Influencer Caused the Death of Several People With a Dry Ice Disaster

Yekaterina Didenko is facing criminal investigation for causing the death of three people by accident.

The Moscow-based Instagram influencer turned 29 over the weekend. To celebrate in style, she wanted to throw a pool party and create a spectacle using dry ice. 

Unaware of the potentially poisonous effects of the substance, she and her husband unloaded 25 kg of dry ice into the water. The move led to the death of three people. Seven others were taken to the hospital. 

The Russian influencer used the dry ice to create a "steam show effect."

The 29-year-old is facing criticism for misconduct. 

Eager to surprise her friends and family with an awe-inspiring sight, the influencer was planning on creating enormous clouds of theatrical smoke by using dry ice or solidified carbon-dioxide. 

When used in large quantities, the substance can yield to poisonous effects, causing headaches, breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, and in extreme cases, lung failure. 