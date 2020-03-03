A Russian Influencer Caused the Death of Several People With a Dry Ice Disaster

Yekaterina Didenko is facing criminal investigation for causing the death of three people by accident.

The Moscow-based Instagram influencer turned 29 over the weekend. To celebrate in style, she wanted to throw a pool party and create a spectacle using dry ice.

Unaware of the potentially poisonous effects of the substance, she and her husband unloaded 25 kg of dry ice into the water. The move led to the death of three people. Seven others were taken to the hospital.