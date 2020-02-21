We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-perfect-body-1582316678980.jpg
Source: Instagram

This Influencer Mom Shows Us What the "Perfect Female Body" Looked Like Through the Decades

By

Since pretty much the dawn of time, women have been assaulted with unrealistic beauty standards to which we're pressured to conform. The problem is, the only thing that's constant about the "perfect female body" is the standard is always changing. Back in the Renaissance era, the ideal woman was curvy and pale with a round face. 

It's safe to say that's changed many times since, proving that "the perfect female body" doesn't actually exist. One Instagram influencer was determined to show just how much the ideal female body has changed over the last 100 years.