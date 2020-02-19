Mom Celebrates Her Natural Body and Shares Her Journey on Massively Popular Instagram Account

Women are constantly fed images of what they should look like, but for the vast majority of women, including those who've had children, this just isn't the reality.

Sarah writes, "This is a body that has carried three amazing children. ⁣⁣This is a body that has been a range of weights swinging 110 lbs. in difference. This is a body that used to feel worthless and now feels strong. ⁣⁣This is a body that needs to be fed with love, attention, kindness, and good food. ⁣'