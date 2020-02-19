We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Mom Celebrates Her Natural Body and Shares Her Journey on Massively Popular Instagram Account

The mommy blogger and Instagram influencer trend can be detrimental to many in a lot of ways. So many women are intent on presenting pristine versions of their lives, their children, and themselves. Gorgeous, flawless, filtered women with canned smiles are all over your Instagram feed. 

But Sarah Nicole Landry, a mom of three and a massively popular influencer (@thebirdspapaya on Instagram), focuses her efforts on showing everyone what a real mom's body often looks like. Yes, she's conventionally pretty, her photos are filtered, she wears a lot of makeup, and what she shares is curated. But unlike many other women who have similar accounts, Sarah is unafraid to share her cellulite and stretch marks along with the rest of it. 