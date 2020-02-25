We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
83904741_899652900478779_2092661573186261196_n-1582667459997.jpg
Source: Instagram

Influencer Kassady Bingham's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Leukemia Battle

By

Kassady Bingham isn't like many influencers. The Instagram personality's second child, Milo, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2 months old. She has used her influence to draw awareness to infantile leukemia while chronicling Milo’s journey fighting the disease.

On Feb. 25, Kassady posted an Instagram post that her son had died. 

"Milo went home to Jesus this morning. He didn't lose his battle, he gained the greatest reward; heavenly healing," she said in an Instagram post. "I've never felt a pain like this. I'm too heartbroken to say anything else. Thank you all for your love and support. #mightymilo #moreloveformilo." 