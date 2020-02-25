Influencer Kassady Bingham's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Leukemia Battle

Influencer Kassady Bingham's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Leukemia BattleBy Larry Stansbury
Kassady Bingham isn't like many influencers. The Instagram personality's second child, Milo, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2 months old. She has used her influence to draw awareness to infantile leukemia while chronicling Milo’s journey fighting the disease.
On Feb. 25, Kassady posted an Instagram post that her son had died.
"Milo went home to Jesus this morning. He didn't lose his battle, he gained the greatest reward; heavenly healing," she said in an Instagram post. "I've never felt a pain like this. I'm too heartbroken to say anything else. Thank you all for your love and support. #mightymilo #moreloveformilo."
"His spirit had already passed, but I couldn't let go. His body started to stiffen up as I held him. I could no longer form his fingers around mine. I watched his lips turn blue, his skin turn green and his tongue turn white," she added. "I eventually handed him over to a nurse I had just met that day and watched as she walked out the door with my baby in her arms."
Kassady also shared several more shots of their last few moments together. “He looked more peaceful than ever, and even looked like he was almost smiling again. I know he’s smiling in heaven. His body may be gone, but he’s still here.”
'The Bachelor' host Chris Harrison commented on the post.
The Bachelor host Chris Harrison commented with his condolences on the Arizona-based mom's post.
“Kassady, there are no words. God bless you all. You and mighty Milo will be in my prayers."
During the process, Kassady shared many updates throughout Milo’s year of treatment, including raw and vulnerable looks during the most difficult times, the long hospital stays, and how it all took a huge toll on the oldest child, Lucca. Milo was a toddler teething while battling leukemia and this was a very complex treatment for the infant son.
Kassady used her platform to address awareness and raise money.
Kassady touched followers from across the country while she documented Milo's journey. She used her platform to advocate infantile leukemia and did both research and raised money in regard to this issue. According to her research, during the time of Milo’s diagnosis, Kassady was informed that 35-50 infants in the U.S. are diagnosed with leukemia per year.
While the Instagram star and her family are currently mourning the loss of Milo, they're remaining focused on still raising awareness and helping families who are also in this situation. ”Milo Lance Bingham- November 6, 2018- February 23, 2020… Milo went to his heavenly home this morning,” Konnor Bingham, Kassady's husband, shared on an Instagram post. “He went peacefully as his mother held him in her arms. You’ll always be with me, my son.”
“Every day is one day closer to you, bubba,” Kassady said in the Instagram post. “I can’t wait to continue raising you in heaven in your perfect, healthy body. Mommy loves you.”
More from Distractify:
20 Celebrities Who Secretly Give Tons of Money to Charity
Criss Angel's 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Has Come Back and I'm Not Crying You're Crying
Teacher's Mental Health Check-In Board Went Viral for the "Beautiful" Standard It Sets
More From Distractify
Entertainment
Here's a Roundup of All the Kevin Pearsons We've Seen So Far on 'This Is Us'
Entertainment
'This Is Us': Eris Baker Talks Tess's Anxiety and Teases Future Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)
Entertainment
This 'Shameless' Star Is Joining 'The Conners' Cast as Ed Jr.
Entertainment
Meet Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the 'Candyman' Who Will Haunt Your Nightmares