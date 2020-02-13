We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
featured-charitable-celebs-1581628743927.jpg
Source: Getty Images

20 Celebrities Who Secretly Give Tons of Money to Charity

By

There are many, many celebrities who generously give to charity and support important causes. But some of them do it more quietly than others. I'm not knocking on the Leonardo DiCaprios or the Oprahs or the Chance the Rappers of the world, whose charity work and activism is a central part of their public life. 

But there are some celebrities who don't talk a whole lot about the work they do outside of acting, yet are still extremely generous with their time and their money. These are those celebs. 