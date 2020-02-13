There are many, many celebrities who generously give to charity and support important causes. But some of them do it more quietly than others. I'm not knocking on the Leonardo DiCaprios or the Oprahs or the Chance the Rappers of the world, whose charity work and activism is a central part of their public life.

But there are some celebrities who don't talk a whole lot about the work they do outside of acting, yet are still extremely generous with their time and their money. These are those celebs.