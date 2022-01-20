Cardi B Has Continued to Build a Substantial Net Worth Over the Years

Cardi B Has Continued to Build a Substantial Net Worth Over the YearsBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 20 2022, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
The good-hearted always win! Cardi B — born Belcalis Almanzar — is the Bronx bombshell with a personality that has captured the hearts of millions. While many people first got acquainted with the star in 2011 when she first became an Instagram sensation, once the star appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York, her celebrity status catapulted. Everyone instantly became a Cardi B fan, and the release of her first debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” in 2017 went on to light the flame of what has now become super-stardom.
Fast-forward to 2022, Cardi is a Grammy Award winner and has five No. 1 hits under her belt. While it’s clear that Cardi’s only scratched the surface with her accolades, she’s also become an activist and humanitarian. With the recent news of the historic Bronx building fire in early Jan. 2022, the 29-year-old has stepped up to help the families. Now, her efforts have led people to inquire about her coins. So, what is Cardi B’s net worth? Here’s what we know.
Cardi B’s net worth will continue to rise throughout 2022.
As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Cardi B has earned a net worth of $40 million. This number is a combination of her work as a rapper, actress, producer, reality television star ,and entrepreneur. Not to mention, Cardi B’s hit single “Bodak Yellow” has been RIAA certified diamond. Her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” has also continued to break records. Plus, she's recently been named the creative director for Playboy — being the first person to hold the title. And with countless brand partnerships with Reebok, Fashion Nova, Mac Cosmetics, Pepsi, and more, Cardi’s bankroll will continue to grow.
Cardi B
Actor, rapper, producer, reality TV star, entreprenuer
Net worth: 40,000,000
Cardi B is an American rapper, producer, and current creative director of Playboy. The 29-year-old is considered to be one of hip-hop's icons due to breaking musical records.
Birth date: Oct, 11, 1992
Birthplace: Washington Heights, New York, NY
Birth name: Belcalis Almânzar
Father: Carlos Alman
Mother: Clara Almânzar
Marriages: Offset (m.2017)
Children: One daughter born in 2018 and a son born in 2021
Education: Herbert H. Lehman High School
Cardi B will cover the funeral costs for all 17 victims of the tragic Bronx fire.
The Bronx native knows how to take care of her own. According to the NY Daily News, Cardi B has decided to foot the bill of the funeral costs for the 17 victims in the horrific Bronx fire on January 9, 2022.
Even though these families have lost their loved ones, Cardi taking the pressure off of their backs by covering the funeral costs is very noble and admirable. And for that, the world has fallen even more in love with the star.
“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” Cardi said in a statement, via the outlet. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”
This had led to the star receiving a heartfelt thank you from Haji Dukuray, the 61-year-old Bronxite who lost his niece Haja Dukureh, her husband Haji Dukary, and their three children — Mustapha, Mariam, and Fatoumata Dukureh — in the blaze.
“Cardi B, you are an angel,” Haji told TMZ. "I can’t thank you enough. My family can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done. I don’t know you; I’m sure you never heard of my family. For you to step up and do what you did for us at this time, all I can do is pray to Allah for you. And for Allah to give you all your wishes and grant you everything in this world that you’re asking for.”
Haji went on to explain how expensive funeral costs are for his family, and for him to be financially relieved of that responsibility is amazing.
The 19-story building fire is said to be one of the deadliest in the borough’s history. As for the cause, the outlet shares that a faulty space heater in a second floor apartment started the blaze.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by this fire.