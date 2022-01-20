Cardi B Has Continued to Build a Substantial Net Worth Over the Years

“Cardi B, you are an angel,” Haji told TMZ. "I can’t thank you enough. My family can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done. I don’t know you; I’m sure you never heard of my family. For you to step up and do what you did for us at this time, all I can do is pray to Allah for you. And for Allah to give you all your wishes and grant you everything in this world that you’re asking for.”

Haji went on to explain how expensive funeral costs are for his family, and for him to be financially relieved of that responsibility is amazing.