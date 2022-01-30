‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Might Be the Year’s Most Important, Most Painful Series

“Cosby is still a powerful figure in pop culture, even if he’s not as powerful as he was when The Cosby Show was around,” W. Kamau told The Daily Beast recently. “And even people who believe, like I believe, that he sexually assaulted and raped women, publicly want to be looked at as either on his side or neutral. So I just know it might not be the best look to be seen with me.”

Nevertheless, W. Kamau is “proud of the work overall,” and critics seem to agree…