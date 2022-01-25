We Need to Talk About W. Kamau Bell's 'We Need To Talk About Cosby'

W. Kamau Bell grew up in the '70s, watching Picture Pages, Fat Albert, and The Cosby Show. It might make him less able to be objective, but his perspective certainly reminds us of a different aspect of Cosby's story. Cosby made sure he was almost too big to fail, and that failure isn't restricted to his career, but to his fans as well. How could he possibly fail them? That's what this documentary dives into, with W. Kamau Bell deftly guiding us with his experiences and the experiences of others.

We Need to Talk About Cosby airs Jan. 30 on Showtime.