‘Little Bill’ Boasts a Darker Energy Today Than It Did in 1999 — Is Bill Cosby the Protagonist?

Created for Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. block, the 1999 children's cartoon follows curious 5-year-old Bill Glover (Xavier Pritchett), who lives in Philadelphia with his parents, siblings, and extended family members. The series focuses on the importance of friends, family, and community, as Little Bill learns a plethora of life lessons over the course of dozens of episodes.

Sadly, these days especially, we're often forced to separate the art from the artist in order to enjoy shows, movies, and books we once adored.