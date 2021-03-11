Mayim Bialik Wants a Reboot of Her Sitcom 'Blossom'

In this age of reboots, Mayim wants to add another show to the list. She's been trying to get Blossom rebooted for years. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she and Blossom creator, Don Reo, say they have been working to get the reboot off the ground with no luck.

"[Don] and I talked about it and we kind of decided after literally years of trying to work on this that I would probably just say it out loud. We do have a well-formed idea and we would love someone to let us do it," the 45-year-old actress said.