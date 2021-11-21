Tamera Mowry’s Kids Have Seen Her on ‘Sister, Sister,’ and Now They Want to Act, Too

Tamera Mowry’s Kids Have Seen Her on ‘Sister, Sister,’ and Now They Want to Act, TooBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 21 2021, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
If HGTV viewers didn’t already know Tamera Mowry, they’re getting acquainted with her on Table Wars: She’s one of the judges on the reality competition, helping to decide which event-designer contestant will win a $50,000 grand prize.
For other fans, though, the 43-year-old will always be Tasha Campbell from the ‘90s-era sitcom Sister, Sister, the most prominent of her screen roles.
And now, Tamera Mowry’s kids might be getting into showbiz, too!
“They love Sister, Sister,” Tamera told E! News last December. “Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much [and] Aden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors. … I was like, ‘Oh, lord. Oh, lord.’”
Read on for more details about Tamera’s family life…
Who is Tamera Mowry’s husband?
Tamera’s husband since 2011 is Adam Housley, a former pro baseball player who served as a Fox News senior correspondent for the better part of two decades before focusing his efforts on his family winery, Century Oak Winery, in Acampo, Calif., and his and Tamera’s tasting room, Housley Napa Valley, in Napa, Calif.
This October, the Strong Medicine actress reflected on the couple’s decade-long matrimony. “I never want to give the perception that our marriage is perfect,” she told LiveNOW. “I don’t believe any marriage is perfect. But, I can say I’m happily married, and it’s because of communication [and] honesty.”
She went on: “In your 10th year of marriage, you might have different needs than you did in your first, second, or third, and it’s important to communicate that need. Otherwise, how is your partner going to know? … Adjust and learn and support and be there for your partner in those changes.”
Who are Tamera Mowry’s kids?
Tamera and Adam have two kids. Their son, Aden John Tanner, was born in November 2012. Their daughter, Ariah Talea, arrived on the scene less than three years later, in July 2015.
And both kids are helping out with the cooking, as Tamera revealed on Entertainment Tonight last month: “My husband and I both love to cook. We had a show called ‘Quarantine Cuisine’ on social media. The thing blew up. At one point we were getting like a million views a night. So, the kids saw that, and then they wanted to get involved. My son can cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”
Is Tamera Mowry pregnant?
There’s no indication that Tamera is pregnant. In fact, she told Essence last December that she’s “done having kids.”
“My kids are at the age right now — and I talked about this on The Real — where parenting is work.”
Part of that work is raising the kids with the right personality attributes, as she added. “You’re not just changing diapers and taking really cute pictures with your baby, you know?” she said. “I am trying to instill some really good characteristics and morals into my children’s lives.”