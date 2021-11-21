Tamera Mowry’s Kids Have Seen Her on ‘Sister, Sister,’ and Now They Want to Act, Too

If HGTV viewers didn’t already know Tamera Mowry, they’re getting acquainted with her on Table Wars: She’s one of the judges on the reality competition, helping to decide which event-designer contestant will win a $50,000 grand prize.

For other fans, though, the 43-year-old will always be Tasha Campbell from the ‘90s-era sitcom Sister, Sister, the most prominent of her screen roles.

And now, Tamera Mowry’s kids might be getting into showbiz, too!