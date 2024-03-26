Home > Entertainment Anne Hathaway Has a Great Career and Family — Let's Meet Her Husband and Kids Anne Hathaway has several acting roles and accolades under her belt, but she has also been making mommy moves. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

She has been the princess of Genovia, she has been Catwoman, and she has dreamed a dream in time gone by. Throughout her long and eclectic career, there are few hats that Anne Hathaway hasn't worn as an actor both on screen and on stage. The longtime actor has had an enormous impact through her award-winning roles in film and as a human rights activist and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equal treatment for women in the film industry. Women are often horribly mistreated by industry professionals.

Even now, Anne continues to advance her career as a successful actor and uses her status as a platform for important issues. Yet despite all of her professional accomplishments, she still has time to maintain a personal life. She got married in 2012 and has since managed to raise a family. What do we know about Anne Hathaway's kids? They aren't all over social media, but she loves her children nonetheless.

Anne Hathaway has two kids with her longtime husband.

After getting married in 2012, Anne had her first son. Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born on March 24, 2016. At the time, a source told E! News that Anne and her husband were "ecstatic" to become parents for the first time. Anne had already expressed her eagerness to become a mother leading up to that point and was excited to see what kind of mother she would be for her child.

In June 2019, Anne revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. It was then that she shared her difficulties with "infertility and conception hell." In an Instagram post, Anne stated, "Please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies." Luckily for Anne, she gave birth to her second son, Jack, in November 2019.

Anne doesn't post about her kids often on social media, which is understandable for a celebrity whose life is already tracked by several cameras at a time. However, given the excitement Anne expressed about embracing parenthood, it's safe to assume that she does everything she can for her kids to live happily. She also shares her duties with her husband.

Anne Hathaway has been married since 2012.

On Sept. 29, 2012, Anne married fellow actor and businessman Adam Shulman. Their Jewish wedding ceremony took place in California and they've been together ever since. Shortly after their wedding, Anne and Adam sold their wedding photo for an undisclosed amount and donated the profits to Freedom to Marry, an activist group that advocates for same-sex marriage. In that same vein, they also hosted a charity event for the same organization and raised over $500,000 in support of same-sex marriage.