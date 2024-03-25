Home > Entertainment > Music Does Post Malone Have Any Kids? The Answer May Surprise You "I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel." By Melissa Willets PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

He just may be the coolest dad in the entire world. Indeed, Post Malone, he of tattooed face and body, and grill, is a father! He has a daughter with his fiancée, whose full name he has decided to keep private.

Despite the recording artist's predilection for privacy, here's what we know about the person he plans to marry, as well as his much-adored little girl, about whom he once said it was "heartbreaking" to be away from.

Post Malone's kid era prompted him to change his life.

Formerly a partier to the extreme, Post Malone said that once his daughter was born in 2022, he decided to change his life for the better and get healthy. In April 2023, the star shared on Instagram, "I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs. I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

He added in part, "I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

Post Malone also said while appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast about his biggest fear, "I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear. That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body."

Post Malone also credits his fiancée for helping him get sober.

On the podcast, the singer, real name Austin Richard Post, and whose betrothed is named Jamie according to Hello!, shared the, um, romantic way he popped the question. "It was in [Las] Vegas. We’re not married – it was just a proposal," he said. "I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.'"

But he got another shot. "She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice." Post Malone also said that Jamie helped him straighten out his life.

Not much is known about Post Malone's fiancée, but she has been seen with him at events. Fans are only privy to what Post Malone chooses to share. Previously, the star gushed about his partner, "Her heart is so massive. I’ve always wanted kids and a big family and I could tell she was gonna be a really good mama. And she’s, like, No. 1 mom in the f--king universe.”