Post Malone Could've Been a Minecraft Creator if He Hadn't Done Music

Have you ever wondered where celebrities would be right now if they weren't ... well, celebrities? Well, what if we told you hit artist Post Malone was this close to being a Minecraft creator?

The Mojang-developed game has seen a massive resurgence in popularity this past year, thanks to creators like Dream, and watching Minecraft YouTube videos and livestreams is more popular than ever.

But did you know that Post Malone was once part of a Minecraft team? Believe it or not, he was.