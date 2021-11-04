How Many Tattoos Does Post Malone Really Have — and Where Are They All?

A lot of fans want to know, though: How many tattoos does Post Malone have? Here’s what to know.

Music from Post Malone has been a staple in the hip-hop genre since his first single "White Iverson" premiered in August 2015. He’s continued to drop excellent songs like "Sunflower," “Rockstar," and “Congratulations" as time has gone on. He’s even collaborated with other incredible artists like Swae Lee , Quavo , and 21 Savage . Going to a Post Malone concert never leaves fans feeling disappointed, thanks to his awesome discography.

Your Tango reported in February 2021 that Post Malone had 78 identifiable tattoos. That being said, there might be plenty more tattoos that simply can’t be identified. Since it’s unclear how many of his tattoos might not be accounted for, the real number is probably higher than 78.

Being totally tatted up is part of the image for plenty of rappers in the game right now. Post Malone is not alone when it comes to being covered in tattoos from head to toe. He’s in great company with the likes of Lil Wayne , Lil Uzi Vert , and Wiz Khalifa .

Post Malone’s tattoos are located on his face, knuckles, hands, arms, and more.

Getting tattoos all over the place is something Post Malone has clearly grown comfortable with. According to his GQ interview in March 2020, he said, “I am an ugly a-- mother f---er. [Tattooing my face] does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

Post’s face tattoos include a smiley face with X’s for eyes, a Playboy Bunny symbol, a heart, two blackjack cards out of a deck, a thorn crown, a gauntlet and flail, the number 7, a hammer, and a sword. He’s also got the cursive words “stay away” tattooed above his eyebrow and the words “always tired” tattooed under each of his eyes. The tattoos continue down his neck and over his chest, stomach, shoulders, and arms.

Under his collarbone, you’ll find a Dallas Cowboys football helmet and dice shaped like eyeballs. His right pec features Jesus in zombie form while his left pec features what appears to be the leader of the army of the undead. On Post’s ribcage, a skull and crossbones can be located as well as Master Shake from Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

The tattoos on both his arms are also very intriguing to analyze. He’s got prayer hands tattooed on his right shoulder, but they aren’t your typical prayer hands … they’re holding a handgun. He’s also got the Gallenson’s Gun Shop logo on his left arm along with the word “Patient” (which is the name of one of his records) on his right one. There are also four facial portraits you’ll be able to find on Post's arms as well: Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Kurt Cobain, and Lil Peep. One of the biggest ways you can pay homage to someone is by getting their face tattooed on your body!