Post Malone Is a Father-to-Be and Musical Superstar, but What's His Net Worth?

Austin Post, better known by his stage name Post Malone, is a musician from Syracuse, New York. After developing an interest in multiple genres of music at a young age, he developed the stage name "Post Malone" at 14 or 15 and began to write music. His first breakout song, "White Iverson," was released to Soundcloud in 2015 to critical acclaim.

In 2022, Post announced that he and his long-term girlfriend were expecting their first child together.

Birth date: Aug. 21, 1981

Birth place: Syracuse, New York

Birth name: Austin Richard Post

Father: Richard Post

Mother: Unknown

Education: Grapevine High School, Tarrant County College