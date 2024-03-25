Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Why Do People Hate Anne Hathaway? Fans Want to Know the Truth "Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective. I would no longer create art from this place." By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ah, Anne Hathaway — an actor with undeniable talent, a smile that could light up the darkest of rooms, and a resume that would make even the most seasoned actors blush with envy. Yet, in the curious world of Hollywood fandom, she finds herself as the protagonist in a rather peculiar narrative. Anne is one of a few celebrities that some people can't stand. Why do some people hate Anne Hathaway?

It's a question that seems as bewildering as finding a pineapple in a pea pod. Could it be her dazzling array of roles, her polished poise, or perhaps something entirely unexpected? Let's dive into the curious case of Hathaway's unexpected haters with a sprinkle of humor and a dash of curiosity.

Why do so many people hate Anne Hathaway?

Source: Getty Images

Howard Stern once expressed confusion over the general distaste for Anne, hinting that her perceived overly dramatized manner might be off-putting to some. James Franco, Hathaway's co-host during the 2011 Academy Awards was asked about this phenomenon, known colloquially as "Hathahate." He cautiously suggested that such perceptions might indeed play a role, although he admitted to not being an expert on the topic, per The New York Times.

The question then arises: Why does an actor known for her dynamic presence and remarkable skill provoke such strong reactions? Anne might be experiencing what is referred to in Britain as "tall poppy syndrome" — the tendency to criticize or undermine those who stand out due to their success.

Anne, with her flawless smile, luminous skin, captivating eyes, and graceful physique, has undeniably been a standout in Hollywood, particularly after her celebrated role as Fantine in Les Misérables, which garnered her both an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Her acceptance speeches and interviews were scrutinized, with some labeling her expressions of gratitude as bizarre or inauthentic. This may have amplified the perception of her being disconnected from the average person, per Stylist.

Has Anne ever commented on the hate?

Anne has openly addressed the negativity she has faced, particularly during a speech at Elle's Women in Hollywood event, where she discussed her experiences with #HathaHate.

Anne said that this period prompted a significant shift in how she viewed herself and the concept of hate. She said, "Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective. I would no longer create art from this place...nor speak its language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself," per Elle.