Does ‘RHOA’ Star Brit Eady Still Have Her Insurance License? Inside the Details

Season 16 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta is in full swing, and the drama is already at an all-time high. Fans are aware of the season’s biggest bombshell that resulted in long-time cast member Kenya Moore being fired, but now Brit Eady, who was at the center of the Kenya drama, is in controversy surrounding her insurance business.

Brit is one of the newbies to the RHOA scene, but she has already proven to be a large focal point of the season so far. Although the Kenya debacle is behind her, several of the remaining ladies also have issues with her, making for a bumpy road ahead for the newcomer.

Does Brit Eady have her insurance license?

In the aftermath of the explicit photos that were shared of her by Kenya, Brit said that she lost her insurance license in the middle of all the chaos. However, fellow RHOA cast member and licensed mortgage loan officer Angela Oakley called foul. Angela said that an insurance license can’t be lost without “just cause.”

This prompted Brit to clarify that she didn’t lose her insurance license, but it’s currently under investigation. “Hey, Insurance agent here, I think it’s important that what happens in our personal lives can affect our professional lives,” Brit wrote on Instagram, per Reality Blurb. “I’m no stranger to that. I’ve seen so many cases online where ppl have been fired from their jobs from behavior due to social media access or camera phones.”

“If you tuned into last night’s episode of #RHOA I mentioned my license was under investigation, not lost,” Brit continued. “Mortgage loan officers are not versed on licensed insurance agents, it’s a completely different field of work. When your job is of public trust it’s important to investigate claims of fraud.”

Angela wasn’t done and fired back at Brit’s response with one of her own. “State licensure in Georgia requires a ‘just cause’ for investigation, meaning the licensing board must have a valid reason, such as a violation of laws or rules, to initiate a probe into a licensee’s conduct,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hold TWO professional licenses. My question still stands, ‘what is the cause.’ FYI This is the case for Any ‘state license’ real estate, mortgage, insurance.”

What is the status of Brit and Kenya?

During the April 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Brit sat down with host Andy Cohen and shared her thoughts on the shocking incident. “She had something against me from day one, even the ring comment—I think there’s something there was brewin,” Brit told Andy. “She didn’t say anything but the fact that she was so welcoming and so nice to ladies she never met—I was like, why me? Why are you being nasty towards me?,” she continued.

