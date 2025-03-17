'RHOA' Newcomer Brit Eady and her Husband Prove Love Can Grow in Surprising Ways 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' newbie Brit Eady is happily married! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 17 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @briteady

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is here, and it's bringing some fresh faces to the stage! Among the exciting newbies is Brittany "Brit" Eady, a vibrant businesswoman who's ready to give fans a peek into her busy life.

Brit Eady is juggling a successful career, a loving husband, and an adorable fur baby at home — and she's eager to share it all with viewers. Curious about her life outside the show? Here's everything you need to know about Brit, her husband, and their adorable four-legged kid!

Who is 'RHOA' newbie Brit Eady's husband?

Brit Eady is happily married to Michael Cunningham — and they are proof that love can bloom in the most unexpected places! The iconic couple first met when Brit launched her insurance company and Michael was her client. Little did they know, this professional connection would eventually spark a beautiful relationship and lead to marriage.

Brit announced their engagement on Christmas Day in 2020 with an Instagram post showcasing her stunning engagement ring. But the story didn't end there — Michael had even bigger plans. As she shares in the Season 16 premiere of RHOA, her new ring upgrade from Michael is nothing short of spectacular: "My husband is all about making sure I'm that girl," she tells the viewers. "I went from seven-and-a-half carats, and now, I have a 10-carat solitaire."

Their wedding was a more intimate affair, as Brit and Michael tied the knot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast forward to October 2021, and on her birthday, Brit couldn't help but express her deep gratitude for her husband. She wrote on Instagram, "I prayed for the life I have and I have the best hubby that literally gives me any and everything in this world. He always gets it right, down to the smallest things."

Since then, Michael has been a regular feature in Brit's social media posts. On Jan. 22, 2024, she posted a heartwarming birthday tribute to him, writing, "It has been the best ride of my life. Celebrating you is every day... You are my world, my best friend, and my biggest headache. I would do it all over again. The way you love me, I pray everyone gets to experience this type of unconditional love."

The lovebirds' adventures have also continued to take them around the world! On Feb. 15, 2025, Brit shared a series of photos from their latest getaway to Courchevel, Rhone-Alpes, France. The two looked absolutely glamorous while hitting the slopes!

Brit Eady and Michael are parents to a furry kid — a dog!

As of now, Brit Eady and her husband, Michael Cunningham, don't have any kids of their own. However, they are the proud parents of their beloved fur baby, Mimosa PreMadonna. On Sept. 20, 2024, Brit celebrated her fluffy little companion's birthday with a sweet Instagram post, showcasing a glamorous photo shoot with Mimosa, of course!