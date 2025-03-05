Who Is Cynthia Bailey Dating? A Look at Her Romance With Her Younger Beau, LePrince Cynthia and her musician boyfriend were spotted together after keeping their relationship a secret for a year. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 5 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Model and actor Cynthia Bailey has lived a significant amount of her life in the limelight. While her early career was spent being more seen on the runways and in print magazines and less heard, The Real Housewives of Atlanta certainly changed all of that. During Cynthia's time on the show, she shared her experiences of taking multiple shots at love, including her two marriages to Peter Thomas and Mike Hill.

When Cynthia divorced Mike in 2022, she was living her best single life. that was until her mystery man, whom she affectionately calls "Amsterdam," showed up and changed her life for the better. Surprisingly, Cynthia managed to keep her younger lover under wraps. However, a good thing never stays hidden for too long. Here's what to know about who the Bravo vet is dating these days.



Cynthia Bailey waited awhile before going public with her boyfriend, musician LePrince.

Cynthia's love life quickly went from private to, in the words of her Bravo peer, Melissa Gorga, On Display; full display. In March 2025, TMZ spotted her with her boyfriend, Amsterdam-based musician, LePrince. The outlet reports LePrince is an artist known for his ability to mix reggae and electronic beats. According to his website, he was born on May 4, 1986 and is 20 years younger than Cynthia, who was born on Feb. 19, 1967.

The couple were spotted traveling at LAX, and Cynthia appeared to be smitten with her man. The Bailey Wine Cellar CEO also looked shocked to see the paparazzi find her and her mystery beau in action. Cynthia and LePrince had been dating for nearly a year until his identity was confirmed. While she seemingly planned on hiding him from the world for as long as possible, she often gushed about their blossoming love.

"I'm very much in love," Cynthia professed to Us Weekly during Bravo Fan Fest in Miami in November 2024. "You know, dating is really not easy, especially at this point in my life.” “I am, you know, a little up there, [a] woman of a certain age, but I will say that I just said to God, 'send me my person,' she added. "I didn’t give him a list or anything, and Amsterdam showed up, and it’s been almost eight months now, and I’m really happy.”

Who is Cynthia Bailey's baby daddy?

Cynthia's love life began heating up after she reached a particular stage in her life. The mother of one raised her daughter, Noelle Robinson, as a single mom for many years when she and her baby daddy, actor Leon Robinson, split when Noelle was still young. The pair dated in the 1990s and managed to remain friends despite not working out as a couple.

Still, over the years, fans have wondered if Cynthia's divorces were a sign she should revisit her and Leon's relationship. However, despite her ex sending her flowers on Valentine's Day and them both managing not to age, the model has insisted they're better off having a platonic relationship. "Leon and I [...] we’re good," she explained to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "We’re super compatible, but he’s Noelle’s dad, I’m Noelle’s mother, and we have a great thing going co-parenting, but that’s it.”