Melissa Gorga Embraces Uncertainty About 'RHONJ' Future: "I Feel Relieved" (EXCLUSIVE)

Reality star Melissa Gorga is spending her summer 2024 finally away from the drama. The hostess with the mostest is enjoying her days hosting friends either at her and Joe Gorga's stunning New Jersey home or their Jersey Shore home. And when she's not hosting, Melissa is basking in all things motherhood, as her daughter Antonia is home from her freshman year at the University of Delaware, along with Melissa's other kids, Gino and Joey.

Article continues below advertisement

What you won't see Melissa doing these days is being bothered about what's going on over at The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the show she's starred in since her Season 3 debut in 2011. The show's cast has been divided for several years, causing necessary changes to how the show is being operated. While promoting her partnership with Rao's Homemade, Melissa exclusively told Distractify her feelings about the possible changes and what she's doing as she faces her unknown RHONJ future.

Source: Instagram Melissa and Joe Gorga with their kids Antonia Gino, and Joey.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gorga says the "divided" cast was a "crazy" change to 'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey.'

As a longtime RHONJ cast member, Melissa has seen plenty of moments on the show, from funny to touching to full-out dramatic. However, much like many of the Bravo show's fans, she can admit Season 14 was an acquired taste compared to past seasons. The stark changes included a total division among the cast.

"I do think that Season 14 was crazy different than the rest," Melissa shared with Distractify. "Obviously, with not having a cast trip with having a cast so divided."

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa "feels relieved" 'RHONJ' Season 14 is behind her, no matter what her future on the show looks like.

Source: Instagram Melissa with RHONJ co-stars Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda.

Along with no cast trip, Bravo made the call to cancel the RHONJ Season 14 reunion. Additionally, the cast will have separate watch parties where they discuss the season finale. Melissa filmed the special with her friends Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and “friend of” Jennifer Fessler, with another separate reunion to follow, per Variety.

The show's changes and fans' critiques caused RHONJ's EP Andy Cohen to share that he and the show's team were "figuring something out" for the new season. While Melissa doesn't know what the changes will mean for her and her family directly, she believes they're necessary, telling us, "I think it's called for; I think it's time."

Article continues below advertisement

And though she admits that possibly not having the same cast she's worked with for the last two seasons is "bittersweet," she's more than happy to know Season 14 is behind her, whether it was her last one or not. Even before the casting rumors began, Melissa was focused on her life away from the show, including her store, Envy, which she opened a second location in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravolebrity's podcast, On Display, is also blowing up so much she said she gets recognized for it more than RHONJ these days. Either way, she let us know she will be OK no matter what her next chapter looks like.

"I just feel really good about it all," Melissa declared. "I feel relieved that that season is going to be in the past, and it's time to move on. And it's time to see what Bravo decides, you know, see which direction they're gonna go. And the truth is no one knows. And we are all just waiting patiently, and we'll see what's next."